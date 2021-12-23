Inside the new ‘Bermuda Triangle’ next door to the US, where dozens of people, including young children, have vanished without a trace.

THOUSANDS of migrants, including teenagers, are believed to have perished in the Mexican desert while attempting the perilous and dangerous crossing to the United States.

In September, a 14-year-old boy was the only migrant in his group who did not vanish while attempting to cross the Chihuahuan desert, dubbed the “new Bermuda Triangle” by some.

The young man, who was from southern Mexico, was part of a group of thirteen.

He wished to reunite with his family in the United States.

According to Ciudad Diario, one migrant named Javier Ricardo called his wife and told her that he had paid around (dollar)1,200 (25,000 pesos) to a smuggler who would “guide” him to Texas.

According to the Daily Beast, Javier, a mechanic and father of three, struggled to find work and wanted to provide for his children.

There were a total of 13 migrants, but only the young boy was allowed to leave after being apprehended by armed and hooded men.

The youngster told Mexican media that they were stopped by men in pickup trucks, which he described as a harrowing experience.

The teen fled until border patrol agents apprehended him and returned him to Mexico.

Also missing are José Luis Pallares, 47, Javier Ricardo López Rodrguez, 38, Amador Aguilar Mendoza, 55, and Emmanuel Aguilar Bailón, 24.

The bodies of Lorenzo Abraham González Mendoza, 39; Benigno Alberto López Castro, 36; Luis Carlos Islas Villegas, 30, Alán Ricardo Salas Torres, 22, and Daniel Villa Rascón have yet to be discovered.

Mexico’s federal government is said to have given up after a month of searching.

Family members of the missing, on the other hand, are unflappable in their determination to find their loved ones.

According to the Dallas Morning News, searchers returned to a section of the Chihuahuan desert a few days ago in the hopes of finding the migrants’ bodies.

Benigno’s wife, Roco Martinez, is 33 years old.

“I believe this search is four or five,” she told the publication.

“We’ll keep putting pressure on our government until they prove they’re alive or show us their bodies,” says the group.

As the holidays approach, Roco says the days are filled with “sadness and emptiness,” noting that no gifts or Christmas dinner are available.

KXAN reports that 20-year-old Omar Reyes Lopez is still missing in the Chihuahuan desert.

He was part of a group of migrants who were separated while attempting to cross the border into the United States.

Sheila Arias, his aunt, hoped to attend his December 2 birthday party.

“He dialed 911, which was recorded on the American side,” she explained.

Border Patrol was unable to assist…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.