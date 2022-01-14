Inside the new cruise ship’s three-level go-kart track, infinity pools, and food courts, which will debut next year.

Inside the new cruise ship with a three-level go-kart track, infinity pools, and food courts, which will debut next year.

A three-level go-karting track will be onboard a new cruise ship that will debut next year.

Onboard the new Norwegian Viva ship, there will be infinity pools with views of the ocean and an open-air food court.

The 3,219-passenger ship, which is scheduled to debut in December 2023, will feature a variety of accommodations, including 107 luxury suites in the exclusive Haven area.

A sun deck, outdoor spa, and infinity pool will be available to guests at The Haven.

The remaining passengers can explore the rest of the ship, which includes the Viva Speedway, a three-level go-karting track where up to 15 drivers can compete for first place.

Onboard will be The Drop, a 10-story tall dry slide, and The Rush, a dueling slide, both of which are currently on the Prima cruise ship.

Crazy golf, flying theaters, and pub darts, as well as an onboard aqua park, will all be part of the cruise experience.

There are also over 20 dining options, including the Indulge Food Hall, which features 11 cuisines like Texan Smokehouse, Mexican restaurant Los Lobos, and Scarpetta’s Italian Onda.

The Oceanwalk glass bridge and the Infinity beach, with an infinity pool on the edge of the decking, are two other features on the cruise ship.

Bookings are already open, with the cheapest cruise around the Caribbean costing £704 for seven nights.

Sailings from Southampton start at £1,509, with stops in France, Spain, Portugal, and Belgium.

“The big focus here is on itineraries,” said Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Harry Sommer to Travel + Leisure.

We’re going to raise the stakes on Viva.

“We’re basically doing a Mediterranean tour: Lisbon, Ibiza, Palma, Barcelona, Florence, Rome, Naples, Sicily, Dubrovnik, Venice, Santorini, Mykonos, Athens, Istanbul — and that’s only about a third of the ports we’ll see.”

Pandamp;O unveiled their new £700 million Iona cruise ship, which debuted last year and features infinity pools and fine dining.

Royal Caribbean’s fifth Oasis Class ship, the Wonder of the Seas, is set to debut this year with European routes.