Inside the new luxury FLYING yacht, which is designed for use in the air rather than at sea.

A NEW HIGH-FLYING LUXURY YACHT that FLYS rather than sails has been unveiled.

The Air-Yacht has all the trappings of a luxury yacht, but it flies through the sky thanks to two massive blimps.

The main central structure is linked to the two blimps via four carbon bridges on each side.

The dry carbon fibre structure’s overall length is 150 meters, with an 80-meter width, and a central deck that is 80 meters long and ten meters wide.

When needed, an ‘inflatable basement’ allows the vehicle to float on the water’s surface.

Passengers will be able to relax in a central area that includes a large living room and dining area.

On each blimp side, there are five passenger suites with sky window views and a special’shipowner suite’ in the center with a 360° view.

A helicopter can rest on the structure as an optional extra for flying visits to nearby locations.

The Air-Yacht’s twin blimps are propelled by eight counter-rotating electric engines and contain 400,000m3 of compressed helium.

The craft could fly at a top speed of 60 knots for more than 48 hours if it was powered by ultra-light batteries and solar panels.

“The Air-Yacht is not an airship for public transportation or touristic purposes,” Lazzarini Design Studio explained.

“The Air-Yacht is pushed down from the rotation of the engines and can stand in the water through a depressurisation of helium and ballast anchor system,” Lazzarini says.

“It can travel at a speed of five knots quietly in the water.”

They also designed a concept superyacht with a 200-foot “gaping hole” inside.

Their ‘hyperyacht’ concept, which comes in the famous Rosso Corsa red, is a tribute to Ferrari.

