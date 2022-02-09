Inside the race for ‘unlimited’ fusion energy as the United States, the United Kingdom, and China build ‘artificial suns’ to solve the world’s gas crisis

Inside the race for ‘unlimited’ fusion energy as the United States, United Kingdom, and China build ‘artificial suns’ to solve the world’s gas crisis

Scientists believe that the “Holy Grail” of virtually limitless clean energy from nuclear fusion reactors is within reach after a major breakthrough.

An “artificial sun” with a temperature of 150 million degrees broke the world record, allowing a UK-based research team to reclaim the lead in a global race that includes China, the United States, and billionaires like Jeff Bezos.

Over 4,800 scientists from the UK and Europe are working on the Joint European Torus, or JET, an experimental reactor near Oxford.

They announced today that the intense ring of fire contained within it, which has been superheated to ten times the temperature of the sun’s core, has produced a world record 59 megajoules of energy.

This amounts to 11 megawatts when averaged over the five-second burst, enough to power 10,000 homes.

From just two thousandths of a gram of “heavy hydrogen” fuel, an enormous amount of energy was generated, more than doubling the previous record.

It works by squeezing protons together to form helium by boiling hydrogen into plasma, a state so hot that even atoms can’t exist.

It’s the same process that occurs in the cores of all stars, including our sun, and in H-bombs.

Fusion generates four times the energy of nuclear fission, which involves the splitting of heavy atoms such as uranium, and four million times the energy of burning fossil fuels.

Furthermore, because hydrogen is the most abundant substance in the universe, we will never run out of fuel and no radioactive waste will be produced.

The problem that scientists have been unable to solve for the past 70 years is that no vessel can hold a substance at temperatures high enough to allow fusion to occur.

To overcome this, JET employs a tokamak, a massive doughnut-shaped coil that generates a powerful magnetic field that prevents plasma from touching the sides.

Even after five seconds, the JET experiment used more energy than it released to create the fusion conditions.

However, the ability to sustain a fusion reaction for such a long time is a significant step forward because it shows that it can be controlled.

Scientists hope to scale it up for commercial use, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and aiding in the fight against global warming.

Professor Ian Chapman, chief executive of the UK Atomic Energy Agency, said, “These landmark results have taken us a huge step closer to conquering one of the biggest scientific and engineering challenges of all time.”

“This means fusion energy is no longer just a far-fetched dream – the engineering to make it a useful, clean power source is achievable and…

