Inside the real-life ‘Noah’s Ark,’ which was built to save humanity after the apocalypse and has a ‘back up’ vault on the MOON.

SCIENTISTS have devised humanity’s ultimate insurance plan, which includes the moon and a LOT of sperm.

The project, dubbed “global insurance policy,” intends to send seeds, sperm, and ovaries to the Moon.

The frozen samples from some 6.7 million species would then be cryogenically stored underground in a solar-powered ark.

Experts fear that Earth, like Noah’s Ark, may not be safe enough to ensure the survival of the human race – or any species.

Prof. Jekan Thanga of the University of Arizona, who proposed the idea in a paper earlier this year, believes that the human race must protect the world from global disasters.

“Earth is a naturally volatile environment,” he said.

“As humans, we had a close call about 75,000 years ago with the Toba supervolcanic eruption, which resulted in a 1,000-year cooling period and, according to some, corresponds to a drop in human diversity.”

“Because human civilisation has such a large footprint, it could have a negative cascading effect on the rest of the planet if it collapses.”

Climate change, a global pandemic, and nuclear war are all potential causes of catastrophic disasters, according to the scientist.

The Svalbard Seedbank in Norway, dubbed the “doomsday vault,” is a similar project on Earth that houses hundreds of thousands of seed samples.

Thanga, on the other hand, believes that storing samples on our own planet is too dangerous.

According to CBS news, the nearly seven million samples would be sent to the moon in multiple payloads and then stored in vaults below the surface.

The ark would be kept in a network of lava tubes discovered in 2013, which were formed billions of years ago when molten streams flowed beneath the lunar surface.

These tubes, according to experts, could provide protection from solar radiation, as well as meteors and other surface hazards.

And, according to the project team, the moon’s harsh environment “makes it a great place to store samples that need to stay very cold and undisturbed for hundreds of years at a time.”

“Hopefully, when the costs of space travel come down, we can start making moves on this,” Thanga said earlier this year on Room 104, “but we really need to start sending samples to the moon within the next 30 years or so.”

Thanga estimates that it will take 250 rocket launches to transport the millions of seeds (totaling 335 million samples).

In comparison, it took 40 launches to build the International Space Station.

Solar panels on the lunar surface would provide electricity for the ark, which would be used to power features such as elevator shafts down into the vaults.

The seeds would be chilled to -292°F and then…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.