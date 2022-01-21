Inside the rise of animal-to-human transplants, including a pig kidney for a brain-dead man and a hog heart for an ex-convict.

Inside the rise of animal-to-human transplants, including a brain-dead man receiving a pig kidney and an ex-convict receiving a pig heart.

A pig kidney was given to a brain-dead man, and an ex-convict received a hog heart, in this look at the rise of animal-to-human transplants.

In September of 2021, Dr.

The first pig kidney was sewn into a 57-year-old brain-dead man by Jayme Locke and his surgical team.

James Parsons had kidneys from a genetically modified pig implanted into his abdomen for the first time in history.

According to NBC News, after a dirt bike accident, the Alabama father and registered organ donor was declared brain dead.

On Thursday, University of Alabama at Birmingham surgeons announced that the transplant surgery had gone well.

After the surgery was reported in The American Journal of Transplantation, the news was shared by The New York Times.

Pig kidneys were implanted into Parsons’ abdomen, where they began producing urine after 23 minutes and continued for three days, according to the surgeons.

Parsons’ body did not reject the pig organs after the surgery, which removed his kidneys.

“Our goal is not to have a one-off,” said lead surgeon Locke.

“What a wonderful day it will be when I can walk into clinic and know I have a kidney for everyone who is waiting to see me,” she says.

In five years, the doctor hopes to offer pig transplants to patients who have “refractory, severe, and impactful” kidney failure.

Meanwhile, according to one expert, NHS surgeons could be performing pig heart transplants within the next decade.

The announcement came after a medical breakthrough in which a 57-year-old ex-convict in the United States received a pig heart transplant.

The first human patient to receive a pig heart transplant described it as a “shot in the dark” that could save his life.

In January 2022, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, a pig heart was transplanted into David Bennett.

Bennett’s surgery comes more than 30 years after he was convicted of stabbing Edward Shumaker in 1988, according to the patient’s sister Leslie Shumaker Downey.

The seven-hour procedure led doctors at the medical center to confirm that a heart from a genetically modified animal can work in the human body without being rejected right away.

“It was either die or do this transplant,” Bennett said in a statement to The Associated Press the day before the surgery.

“I’d like to live,” says the narrator.

I know it’s a long shot, but it’s my last resort.”

According to his son, David Bennett Jr., his father was ineligible for a human heart transplant and this was…

