Inside the story of how a diving YouTuber discovered human remains in a car, which could help solve the case of missing teenagers Jeremy Bechtel and Erin Foster.

Inside how a diving YouTuber discovered human remains in a car, which could help solve the case of missing teenagers Jeremy Bechtel and Erin Foster.

Jeremy Beau Sides and his crew discovered a black Pontiac Grand Am during a dive for Sides’ YouTube channel Exploring with Nug in Sparta, Tennessee.

The bodies have yet to be identified, but they are thought to be those of Jeremy Bechtel, 17, and Erin Foster, 18, who went missing in 2000.

Foster’s car was found in the Calfkiller River, submerged.

The license plate matched Foster’s missing Pontiac, according to the White County Sheriff’s office.

Sides had traveled to the small town with the goal of locating Foster’s vehicle, as his YouTube channel focuses on recovering lost items from bodies of water.

He and his team used side-scan sonar to search the river and found the car.

Scuba divers were then dispatched to pull it out of the water.

Sides said, “I’m speechless.”

“It’s wonderful that I was able to locate them.”

I’m so sorry they ended up there.

I can’t believe they’ve been waiting for someone to find them for over 20 years.”

According to Sides, the rusted Pontiac was mostly intact.

The car and its contents were returned to the police department following the recovery.

While forensic investigators collect evidence from the Pontiac, the two teens’ families have been notified.

The remains were sent to be tested for genetic DNA.

The New York Times quoted Jeremy’s father, Ron Bechtel, as saying, “It was like losing him all over again.”

The family had “a sliver of hope” that Jeremy was still alive, according to Bechtel.

Bechtel, on the other hand, has found some solace in the knowledge that his son may have been found.

He declared, “I can bury my son.”

“I’ve prayed that if he’s not on this Earth, he’s with Jesus and mama, and I’m sure they’ve all seen him and know what’s happened by now.”

Cecil Foster, Erin’s father, described the situation as “almost a dream,” adding that he and his son had gone fishing on the river many times in the past.

He told Inside Edition, “They were packed away, and we just lived like she was dead and tried to get through the day.”

Erin’s family had been struggling with her disappearance, according to Foster, to the point where photos of her had to be stored because they were too painful to look at.

Although the families of the teenagers have planned separate funerals, a joint memorial service is being planned.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the…

