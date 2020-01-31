Inside the stunning neighbouring holiday homes of the owner of JB Hi-FI

The former owner of the electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Richard Bouris has offered a look inside his stunning neighbouring holiday homes in Portsea on the Mornington Peninsula.

Richard and his family used the adjoining Victorian properties as holiday spots for the past 15 years, before they put the pair on the market with $7-$7.35 and $4.6-$5 million price tags attached.

While Richard and his wife often used the property at 16 Paringa Road as a retreat from the world, his children came and went from the beach house at 17 Paringa Road with their young families when they fancied a break.

‘It’s become a family compound,’ Sotheby’s managing director Rob Curtain told Real Estate of the two homes.

‘It’s at one of the best locations for those wanting an ocean view and has direct access to the beach, which is pretty rare.’

The main property at No 16 Paringa Road boasts an open-plan living, dining and kitchen zone that can be completely opened up via bi-fold doors to allow the ocean breeze to flow through.

It also has a poolside terrace, observation deck and self-cleaning pool and spa.

Designed by one of Victoria’s leading architects John Wardle, the property includes two acres of land, a flood-lit tennis court, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Over at No 17 Paringa Road, the setup is similarly lavish.

The ‘kids’ beach house’ features two separate living zones, five bedrooms, of which three offer their own ensuites, and magnificent outdoor terraced entertaining areas.

There is also a fully tiled heated pool and spa.

‘It’s a big commitment to have two homes on almost three acres of land, so they’re [the Bouris family are]scaling back to a certain degree, building something a bit low maintenance,’ Mr Curtain said of the properties.

‘They’ll be staying within Portsea [though]. They love Portsea.’

Mr Bouris and his partners David Robb and Peter Caserta bought JB Hi-Fi from founder John Barbuto in 1983, when it was a single store trading in Keilor East.

He was the joint managing director and managed to transform the electronics and entertainment retailer from a store into a major chain across Melbourne and Sydney, before selling a majority share of the business in 2003.

By then, he and his partners had turned over well over $100 million.

Since then, JB Hi-Fi has only gone from strength to strength.

In September 2016, the store announced its acquisition of The Good Guys for $870 million.

The acquisition resulted in the JB Hi-Fi group enlarging its share of the Australian home appliances retail market to 29 per cent and growing its share of the consumer electronics retail market to 24 per cent.

While the Bouris family are now selling both properties, there have been many happy memories there for their loved ones.

Mr Bouris’s daughter Michelle married the ex AFL footballer Steven Greene at the sprawling property in February 2006.

The star-studded affair was attended by over 100 guests, including Molly Meldrum, Kate Ceberano and some of Steven’s ex AFL friends like Ben Dixon, Daniel Harford and Shane Crawford.