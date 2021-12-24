Inside the UFO doomsday cult ‘The Seekers,’ where believers sang Christmas carols while waiting to be abducted by aliens.

Inside the ‘The Seekers,’ a UFO doomsday cult in which members sang Christmas carols while waiting to be abducted by aliens.

On December 24, 1954, a group of about a dozen people gathered on a housewife’s front lawn to sing Christmas carols to UFOs that had arrived to save them from the end of the world.

Dorothy Martin, claiming to be a messenger for an alien lifeform known as The Guardians, founded The Seekers in Chicago. The Guardians predicted a catastrophic flood that would kill billions.

According to the podcast Cults, Martin first believed she could communicate with her late father by clearing her mind and holding a pen to paper to allow him to write through her.

Her mother and husband scoffed at her claims, but Martin’s convictions grew stronger.

The then 54-year-old worked to hone her alleged gift, but she claimed her father’s voice was replaced by another who only went by the moniker Elder Brother.

The power initially stated that he was assisting her father in speaking with her, but soon changed his tone and accused Martin’s father of being overly preoccupied with Earthly matters.

Martin’s father soon vanished after Elder Brother took over the conversation.

However, a being named Sananda, who claimed to be the reincarnation of Jesus, took over the voice of Elder Brother.

Sananda, Martin explained, was a messenger from The Guardians, who had chosen her to bring cosmic intelligence to the rest of Earth.

Sanada’s messages were vague at first, and there was no reason to be concerned, but as Martin gained cult followers, they became darker.

The housewife was said to have struggled to find her purpose in life and had attended new-age events in an attempt to do so.

She was first brought to Dr.’s attention at one of these events.

Charles A. Laughead, a member of Michigan State University’s student health staff who was fascinated by UFOs and flying saucers.

Sananda’s messages began to speak of The Guardians’ arrival on Earth and how it would usher in a period of warfare during which much of humanity would perish as he became a follower of Martin’s and recruited others.

Martin believed that the lack of an exact date for the war did not warrant concern until the messages became more certain in July 1954.

Sananda began by predicting that on August 1, 1954, a spaceship would land at an airbase, signaling the start of the invasion.

Martin had preferred to keep the information to herself, but Laughead spread the word to his followers, who had become known as The Seekers by this point.

The Seekers chose a spot to wait at the airbase when they arrived…

