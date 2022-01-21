Inside the UK’s oldest working cinema, which has reopened following a £100k restoration.

After a £100k restoration, Britain’s oldest working cinema reopens.

The Electric Cinema has been entertaining moviegoers for over a century, but the pandemic raised fears that it would never reopen.

As Britain’s oldest working cinema reopens after extensive restoration work, fascinating photographs show inside.

The Electric Cinema in Birmingham, which was converted from a taxi rank in 1909, has been entertaining moviegoers ever since.

However, the pandemic forced its closure, raising concerns that its 112-year history would come to an end.

Kevin Markwick, a 59-year-old businessman, stepped in to save the historic art-deco movie theater, which reopened for the first time since March 2020 today.

It is estimated that around £100,000 was spent restoring the two-screen cinema to its former glory, which shows both 35mm and digital films.

“I’m a little nervous but excited to see people’s reaction to it,” Mr Markwick, who also runs The Uckfield Picture House in Sussex, said.

“I can’t wait to see everyone’s amazed expressions when they return, and there’s nothing quite like listening to an audience enjoying a film.”

“We’ve had a successful cinema in Sussex since the 1960s, and we felt it was time to expand our wings.”

“When the previous owner approached me and said it was for sale, I decided to take a look because this location is a piece of British cinema history.”

“It’s survived almost the entire film industry, which is an incredible achievement in and of itself.”

“It’ll be a challenge, but given our experience with heritage cinema, we should be able to finish it.”

“The majority of the upgrades are technical in nature.

We had to do the basics because it had been closed for so long. It’s a long-term project.

“It wasn’t happy about being closed for a year due to the pandemic.

We needed to replace the projection equipment, which took some time to complete.

“Turning off the projection equipment irritates it.

We’ll work hard to make everything better, but it’ll take years and hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“For example, a single seat costs £300, so when you see us.

