Inside the world of lab-grown human-animal hybrids for transplantation using mutant embryos, amid concerns that scientists are ‘playing God.’

Inside the world of lab-grown human-animal hybrids for transplants using mutant embryos, despite concerns that scientists are ‘playing God.’

HUMAN-ANIMAL HYBRIDS could be used to grow life-saving organs and replacement limbs, but some fear scientists are “playing God” by doing so.

David Bennett, 57, from Maryland in the United States, became the first person to have a genetically modified pig heart implanted in his chest.

Bennett had terminal heart disease and underwent the strange-sounding procedure as a last resort – three days later, he is doing well.

Scientists have previously used the techniques to fuse human and monkey embryos, transplant fetal organs into rats, and even grow human ears on mice.

The bizarre experiments test the idea of growing human-ready organs on mutant animals in a lab setting, in order to help fill the transplant void left by organ shortages.

The use of animal parts, referred to as xenotransplants, and so-called “chimera” embryos have been hotly debated, with some scientists believing they have gone too far.

In 2016, Medical Daily questioned whether the study was a “Medical Miracle or Playing God?”

In some countries, research on human chimeras is prohibited, with human chimera experiments only being permitted in the United States as recently as 2016.

Some have accused scientists of conducting “Frankenstein” experiments, and many religious groups have objected to the tests.

Scientists have spent decades researching how to perform these operations safely and save lives.

Stephanie Fae Beauclair, also known as Baby Fae, was one of the most high-profile cases prior to Bennett’s.

Doctors replaced the baby’s heart with that of a baboon, making him the world’s first “xenotransplantation” recipient.

The baby, who had a rare heart disease, died 21 days later from a blood type mismatch with the baboon, according to doctors.

Bennett’s pig heart transplant, which was performed by a team from the University of Maryland Medical Center, is the latest step in a journey that began more than a century ago.

In 1905, a French surgeon named Princeteau implanted rabbit kidney slices into a child with renal insufficiency.

“The results were fantastic right away.”

As reported by the Institute for Laboratory Animal Research, “the volume of urine increased, and vomiting stopped.”

I’d like to live.

I realize it’s a gamble, but it’s the only option I have.

“The child died of pulmonary congestion 16 days later,” he added.

Another surgeon named Jaboulay had two failed attempts to implant pig and goat kidneys in two different patients the following year, also in France.

Even if it was by chance, 1923 saw something of a breakthrough.

When he couldn’t reach him, he resorted to…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.