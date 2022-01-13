Inside the world’s deadliest video game battles, including a massacre live-streamed on Twitch as TikToker Rory Teasley is killed

Inside the deadliest video game fights, including a massacre that was live streamed on Twitch as TikToker Rory Teasley was killed.

GAMERS are used to losing their virtual lives, but in recent years, the gaming community has taken a violent turn that has claimed many real lives.

Throughout the twenty-first century, video games have been the source of numerous deadly disputes, including raging arguments between teenagers and the murder of a TikTok celebrity.

In 2000, the American Psychological Association established scientifically that violent video games can cause players to become more aggressive.

Over the years, the study has sparked debate, leading to counter-research.

Whatever side you’re on, it appears that video games have a long history of violence, both on and off the screen.

Continue reading to learn about some of the people whose lives have been tragically cut short due to a video game dispute.

On January 6, 2022, Rory Teasley, a MichiganTikTok creator, was found dead at the age of 28.

After a fight over the 2016 shooter game Overwatch, police accused the star’s 10-year boyfriend Docquen Jovo Watkins of strangling him, according to Insider.

On August 18, 2020, 18-year-old Matthew Thane was shot and killed by 23-year-old Alexander Frank Baro, who reportedly drove 1,700 miles to carry out the murder.

According to CBS reports, cell phone data revealed that Baro traveled from his home in California to Thane’s home in North Texas.

They are said to have met in the Call of Duty gaming community.

On August 19, 2020, while police were encircling his home, Baro committed suicide.

Tyler Barriss, 25, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in 2018 for his role in a “swatting” incident in which Andrew Finch, 28, was fatally shot at his front door.

Making a prank call to emergency services that results in an armed officer being dispatched to a specific address is known as “swatting.”

According to a police affidavit obtained by CNN, Barriss made a prank call reporting a hostage situation at Finch’s address.

Barriss told police that he called on behalf of another gamer who was angry with a teammate for accidentally killing him in a multi-player game of “Call of Duty: WWII.”

“The person gave the wrong address,” a person who claimed to be in the game later told the police.

Officers swarmed Andrew Finch’s home after Barriss reported a hostage situation in a call to Wichita Police.

The gamers’ choice of Andrew Finch’s house is unclear.

Finch was not involved in the online brawl, and according to his family, he does not play video games.

A shooting in 2019 claimed the lives of two people…

