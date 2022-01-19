Inside the world’s most expensive home, where the Playboy Princess and her stepsons are feuding over a £400 million mansion that hides a stunning secret

Playboy Princess and her stepsons are feuding over a £400 million mansion with a stunning secret inside.

THIS opulent mansion, worth £400 million and home to the world’s only Caravaggio mural, is set to be auctioned off after a feud between an ex-Playboy model and her stepchildren.

Since the death of her husband, Prince Nicol Boncompagni Ludovisi, in 2018, Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, 72, has been embroiled in a bitter inheritance battle with her three stepsons over the estate’s future.

The Villa Aurora, also known as Villa Ludovisi, has been in their family since 1621 and is perched on a hilltop in the heart of Rome.

The stunning 30,000sqft mansion, which spans six levels, is described as “among the most prestigious architectural and landscape beauties of pre-unification Rome” by the auction site.

It has three garages, two roof terraces, 11 bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms, as well as a “splendid garden with arboreal essences and tall trees.”

Despite a slew of delectable features, the mansion’s crowning glory is a spectacular ceiling mural by Italian baroque artist Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio – the world’s only known example.

The beautiful piece was commissioned by Cardinal Francesco Maria Del Monte, the estate’s first owner, in 1597, and is tucked away in a small room on the first floor that he decided to use as his alchemy laboratory.

The mural, which measures more than nine feet across and was painted directly on the plaster, depicts an allegorical scene in which the gods Jupiter, Neptune, and Pluto represent the transformation of lead into gold.

On each of the three figurines, Caravaggio painted his own face and body.

The rare painting is worth more than £250 million, enough to take any art collector’s breath away.

The villa is named after a fresco by another baroque artist, Il Guercino, that adorns the massive ceiling of the entrance hall and depicts Aurora, the goddess of dawn, riding her chariot.

There are also sculptures, antiques, and statues on display, including one of Pan attributed to Renaissance master Michelangelo.

The villa does not come without drawbacks, as the auctioneer warns that it requires renovation work that will cost more than £9 million to its new owner.

Following the death of its owner, Prince Nicol Boncompagni Ludovisi, the historic villa has been at the center of a long-running feud.

Princess Rita has been pitted against Francesco, Ignazio, and Bante, his sons from a previous marriage, over the property’s fate.

After a judge ruled that Villa Aurora should be sold at auction with the proceeds split, the Texas-born widow is set to be evicted from her home.

