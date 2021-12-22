Inside the world’s most remote city, ‘Devil’s Paradise,’ 16,000 feet above sea level, where people literally work themselves to death.

The world’s most remote city is a mining settlement 16,000 feet up a mountain, where locals work themselves to death.

Around 50,000 people live in La Rinconada in the Peruvian Andes, with a life expectancy of 30 to 35 years.

The drinking water is contaminated by poisonous mercury used to clean the gold found in the mines, and they live in freezing conditions surrounded by garbage and filth.

Residents of the ‘Devil’s Paradise’ are said to suffer from lung diseases and respiratory infections that affect the nervous system, resulting in memory loss, deformities, paralysis, and death.

The gold supply in the area, according to the settlers and others in La Rinconada, is now depleting.

“It’s not the same as it was before.”

“That’s why so many bad things happen,” one of them explained.

In the tunnels, miners have been shot to death, young women have been trafficked into brothels, and physical fights are common.

Miners have threatened police and other authorities with the dynamite used to blast open the tunnels when they have come to town to try to enforce the law or restrict mining.

Some claim that the men force the women to join the protests.

Because there is less gold in the mountain now, the men are drinking much more, according to Eva Chura, one of the women who extracts gold from the rubble.

“They spend more time in bars than they do at work,” she continues.

Men and women use mercury, a toxin, to extract gold from the rocks, which they rinse with melted ice from the glacier.

The water cascades down the mountain, collecting in pools, puddles, and rivers along the way.

“The mining water is simply dumped, and all the communities downstream… which are strictly farming areas, receive polluted water to support their livestock and crops,” said Federico Chavarry, the region’s environmental crimes prosecutor.

“Heavy metals are carried directly to Lake Titicaca by these same rivers.”

Titicaca is South America’s largest lake, providing drinking water and fish to the surrounding population.

Pollution from gold-processing waste is exacerbated by run-off from nearby cities and untreated sewage.

It was named the world’s most endangered lake of the year in 2012 by the Global Nature Fund, a German non-profit.

The gold fragments produced by these people have, in the past, found their way into the supply chains of companies such as phone manufacturers and jewellers.

After Peruvian prosecutors claimed the company collecting the metal was a front for organized crime, a Swiss refinery that had been taking it for years stopped taking it in 2018.

Eva moved to La Rinconada 12 years ago from her hometown of Chupa in the Puno region.

She lives with five of her eight children…

