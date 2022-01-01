Inside the worst weather disasters in the United States in 2021, from tornadoes to wildfires, as Nostradamus predicts earthquakes and drought.

Through 2021, the United States was hit by a series of severe weather disasters, ranging from deadly tornadoes to wildfire hell and “heat domes.”

The year of deadly storms and heat coincided with Nostradamus’s predictions for the coming year, which foreshadowed an even more disastrous 12 months.

A massive earthquake in Japan, the rise of artificial intelligence, inflation and starvation, and biblical-scale droughts and floods are just a few of the dreadful events Nostradamus predicted for 2022.

A historic cold spell hit the central United States at the start of 2021, killing 210 people and causing billions of dollars in damage.

During widespread power outages and contaminated tap water in February, millions of Americans were forced to live in third-world conditions.

Carbon monoxide poisoning, hypothermia, car accidents, house fires, and drownings, among other tragedies, prompted the White House to declare a major disaster.

A man died in his recliner chair with his “nearly dead” wife by his side, and three children died in a fire while huddled around a fireplace for warmth.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas was chastised and later apologized for jetting off to a luxury resort in Mexico during the disaster.

This summer, the drought in the western United States reached record levels.

According to The Washington Post, 95 percent of the West experienced moderate to severe drought.

According to the news outlet, the drought was the worst in centuries for the region, covering more land than any other known drought since 2000.

“This doesn’t bode well in terms of what we can expect with wildfire and worsening drought,” Kathleen Johnson, a scientist at the University of California, told the Guardian.

“This drought could be the worst in at least 1,200 years.”

A long period of hot weather, known as a heat dome, blanketed California, Nevada, and Arizona, fueling fears of catastrophic wildfires.

Temperatures of 116°F in Las Vegas, 117°F in Phoenix, and 107°F in Salt Lake City prompted heat advisories for 50 million Americans in June.

“We have now tied the highest temperature EVER recorded at Salt Lake City in any month of the year, in the last 147 years of records,” the National Weather Service stated at the time.

Forecasters predicted temperatures as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit, making any outdoor activities dangerous.

Many people were concerned that the record-high temperatures in parts of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana would make areas more vulnerable to wildfires.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California has declared a state of emergency as a result of the…

