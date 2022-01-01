Inside TikTok mods’ hellish world, where they’re “punished for taking breaks while watching thousands of child rape and cannibal videos.”

In a class action lawsuit, a TIKTOK moderator claimed that the company forced her and other moderators to watch graphic content such as child rape and cannibal videos for an average of 12 hours per day.

They’re “monitored by [TikTok developer] ByteDance and TikTok through their software… to supervise employees to ensure they remain on the platform at all times during work hours and strictly adhere to time breaks,” according to the suit.

According to the lawsuit, the collective “highly toxic” work conditions caused Frazier – and other moderators – to suffer from PTSD, anxiety, depression, and other “significant” psychological trauma.

“Thousands of acts of extreme and graphic violence, including sexual assault, genocide, rape, and mutilation,” TikTok moderators “witness,” according to the lawsuit.

“Videos of Myanmar’s genocide, mass shootings, children being raped, and animals being mutilated” are among the items on the list.

“Content Moderators like Plaintiff Frazier work twelve hours a day reviewing and moderating such videos to ensure that disturbing content does not reach TikTok’s users.”

“Content Moderators are also subjected to conspiracy theories (such as claims that the Covid-19 pandemic is a hoax), historical facts (such as Holocaust denials), fringe beliefs, and political disinformation on a regular basis.”

“False information about census participation, lies about a political candidate’s citizenship status or eligibility for public office, and manipulated or doctored videos of elected officials” were among the examples provided.

Millions of videos are uploaded to TikTok every day, including this type of graphic content, and the social media platform relies on moderators to remove videos that don’t comply with the platform’s terms of service.

According to the lawsuit, the toll has caused “extreme fatigue, dissociation, difficulty sleeping, excessive weight gain, anxiety, nausea, and other digestive issues.”

According to Frazier’s lawsuit, moderators are supposed to work no more than four hours per day, but they routinely work up to three times that amount.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Los Angeles on December 23, they are entitled to two fifteen-minute breaks and one hour-long lunch.

According to the legal action, if moderators go over that, TikTok withholds pay.

“Because of the overwhelming volume of content, content moderators are limited to 25 seconds per video and must simultaneously view three to ten videos,” according to the lawsuit.

Frazier’s lawsuit seeks damages for alleged psychological harm as well as a court order requiring TikTok to establish a medical fund for moderators.

In response to the lawsuit, a TikTok user sent an email to The Sun.

“While we cannot comment on ongoing litigation, we do our best to foster a caring work environment for our employees and contractors.”

