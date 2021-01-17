Insider attack kills 12 pro-gov’t militiamen in W. Afghanistan

HERAT, Afghanistan, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — An insider attack killed 12 pro-government militiamen in Ghorian district of the western Herat province on Friday night, provincial police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said Saturday.

According to the official, two alleged Taliban infiltrators in the pro-government militia opened fire on fellow militiamen in Ghorian district of Herat province Friday when they were taking dinner, killing 12 on the spot and escaped with their arms and ammunition to rejoin Taliban.

Without providing more details, the official added that an investigation had been initiated into the incident.

Meanwhile, the governor for Ghorian district, Farhad Khadimi, in talks with Xinhua confirmed the incident but didn’t give details.

A member of the provincial council, Sardar Bahadiri, also confirmed the deadly attack and said the attackers were two Taliban infiltrators who rejoined the insurgent group after killing 12 pro-government militiamen.

The Taliban outfit, which has intensified anti-government activities, has yet to claim responsibility.