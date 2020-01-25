Insider attack kills 4 police personnel in S. Afghanistan

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — A policeman, allegedly a Taliban infiltrator, shot dead four colleagues and injured two others in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province on Friday, provincial police spokesman Jamal Barekzay said Saturday.

The incident happened late Friday night when the alleged Taliban infiltrator, Haji Aka who served as commander of a checkpoint in Khakriz district’s Darzab area, opened fire on his colleagues killing four on the spot and wounding two others, the official said.

After killing his colleagues, the assailant took their weapons and ran away, the official said.

Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman Qari Yusuf Ahmadi has claimed responsibility for the deadly incident and insisted a Taliban loyalist shot dead seven police personnel and joined the Taliban rank.