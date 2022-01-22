Insiders reveal seven flaws in Brianna Kupfer’s death after it was revealed that suspect Shawn Laval Smith BIT a cop a year before her murder.

Inside 7 blunders in Brianna Kupfer’s death after it was revealed that suspect Shawn Laval Smith BIT a cop a year before she was murdered.

Prior to the violent death of a 24-year-old grad student, a MURDER suspect allegedly bit a police officer in a series of apparent failings.

Shawn Laval Smith was charged with murder on Friday for allegedly stabbing Brianna Kupfer, 24, to death at a furniture store in Los Angeles.

On January 13, Kupfer was working at the upscale store when Smith allegedly walked in and attacked her in broad daylight, according to police.

Following his daughter’s death, Kupfer’s father blasted crime in the area, while others questioned what could have been done to prevent her death.

Smith, 31, was charged with assaulting a police officer during an arrest in California on January 20, 2021, just a year before Kupfer died tragically.

According to a report obtained by Fox News, officers were on the lookout for Smith after he allegedly jumped on top of an employee’s car at a hamburger restaurant, causing (dollar)4,000 in damage.

He attempted to enter the fast-food establishment but was stopped by a table.

Smith then proceeded to a Starbucks, where he allegedly snatched a stranger’s phone and attempted to fight police as they arrived.

When officers put Smith in the back of a patrol car, he allegedly yelled, “I’ll kill you! I’ll kill you!” according to police.

Officer Jay Mulitauopele and two other cops pulled Smith from the car and attempted to restrain him, according to the arrest paperwork.

In the report, Mulitauopele was quoted as saying, “He moved his head quickly and bit my right index finger latching on with full force.”

“In pain, I screamed.”

The officer’s hand was bleeding and had teeth marks on it, according to him.

When Smith was arrested on suspicion of assault on a police officer, resisting an executive officer, and vandalism, police found an orange flare gun with bullets, a knife, and a Nintendo Switch on him.

Smith’s ten-year criminal history, which includes charges in California, North Carolina, and South Carolina, was also detailed by Fox News.

Assault with a deadly weapon, concealment of a weapon, and possession of a stolen vehicle are among the charges he has faced in the past.

In Charleston, at least 11 arrests were made, including one in November 2019 in which Smith was accused of firing a flare gun into a car containing a man and a child.

There were also multiple trespassing incidents and a disorderly conduct charge, and documents indicated Smith had mental health problems.

According to Fox News, Smith had an active warrant out of San Mateo County at the time of Kupfer’s death.

On June 1, 2021, he was put on probation, but it was revoked by November…

