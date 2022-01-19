Insiders say that while the Russian public has little appetite for a war with Ukraine, ‘the risks are real.’

A Ukraine aligned with the West is unacceptable to the Kremlin.

MOSCOW – As the world waits to see if Russia will invade Ukraine, few Russians believe the country will go to war.

Despite US intelligence warnings that 175,000 Russian troops have massed on Ukraine’s border and Moscow’s demand that Nato guarantee that Ukraine will never be admitted to the US-led military alliance, life goes on as usual in Moscow.

When asked if he thought conflict would break out on the Ukrainian border, Ivan Generalov, a 26-year-old retail worker, said, “It’s impossible.”

“It’s not even worth pondering.”

Mr Generalov stated that he could not “imagine a war with Ukraine,” adding, “The people simply would not accept it.”

The current crisis has been building for a long time.

Following the overthrow of a pro-Russian president in Ukraine’s Euromaidan Revolution in 2014, Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula and sparked a rebellion in Russian-speaking east Ukraine.

Despite the fact that the conflict quickly settled into an uneasy stalemate, Ukraine began to turn to the West for arms and political support.

The prospect of a Western-aligned Ukraine is unacceptable to the Kremlin.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia published a 7,000-word essay titled “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians” in July.

Mr Putin’s essay, in which he argued that Russians and Ukrainians are both citizens of the same country, demonstrated how concerned he is about the situation in Ukraine.

With Russian troops massing on the border late last year, Moscow issued a series of demands, including severe limits on Nato activity in Eastern Europe and a halt to the alliance’s expansion.

The ultimatum sparked a flurry of diplomatic discussions and fears that Russia was on the verge of war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared the most recent round of crisis talks a failure at a press conference in Moscow last week.

“We’re patient people, but our patience is wearing thin,” he explained.

Despite the approaching storm clouds, the mood on Moscow’s streets is much lighter.

The January holiday season has put a festive spin on Red Square, which is best known outside of Russia for Soviet-style military displays.

Fairground rides and hot-dog stands crowd beneath the Kremlin walls, next to Vladimir Lenin’s mausoleum.

