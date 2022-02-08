Instacart employee Justin Krumbah was identified as the victim of the Fred Meyer shooting, and the suspect is still on the loose in Richland, Washington.

Instacart employee Justin Krumbah was identified as the victim of the Fred Meyer shooting, and the suspect is on the run in Richland, Washington.

Justin Krumbah was the victim of the Fred Meyer shooting.

His identity was confirmed by his family on Monday evening.

Justin was the only person killed in the grocery store shooting.

A family friend created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs.

The page had already reached its goal within three hours.

According to his sister, Justin was one of six children.

He was described as amusing and caring.

The news of his death has devastated the family, according to the sister.

According to police, another Fred Meyer employee was shot and is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

The assailant is still on the run.

The Richland police department said in a press conference Monday from the scene that they have identified a person of interest but are not releasing his name because they “have active investigations” to apprehend him.

According to police, the suspect and Krumbah had an interaction inside the store before the shooting, but it’s unclear if they knew each other before the encounter.

Officials have released photos of the suspect, who is described as “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities have not been able to determine which vehicle the subject was driving.

“In connection with a shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer, the Richland Police Department is seeking information on the identity and location of the pictured suspect and suspect vehicle,” Kennewick Police said.

“The suspect should be treated with caution because he is armed and dangerous.”

Due to police activity, please stay away from the area.”

The suspect may have left the store on foot or in a vehicle, according to the Richland Police Department, who added that authorities are actively looking for him.

“Our citizens’ safety remains a top priority.”

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white man dressed in a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants, and athletic shoes, according to authorities.

Richland Police asked anyone with information on the suspect to call 509-628-0333 for non-emergency dispatch.

Following the fatal shooting, a spokesperson for Fred Meyer expressed condolences and sorrow.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Fred Meyer store in Richland, WA. During this difficult time, the entire Fred Meyer family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families,” the statement said.

