Instagram down again worldwide, 4th time in four days

Users worldwide saw the social media photo sharing platform Instagram down again. Outage reports are coming mainly from North America, but the site is down for some users in all the other parts of the globe.

The social media platform has experienced intermittent problems all week.

Taken aback by the yet another outage, users of the everyone’s favorite  photo-sharing platform flocked to Twitter to air their grievances.

Instagram has been going through a rough patch lately. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Facebook-owned app experienced the highest outage among other social media services, with 21,682 reports being registered on November 28, 2019.

Both Facebook and Instagram were entirely inaccessible to users for about five hours globally in the last quarter of 2019, according to the report by Downdetector.

