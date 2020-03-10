Instagram model Tahlia Skaines reveals there was thermal scanners at Bali clubs for coronavirus

An Instagram model has revealed the extraordinary lengths clubs in Bali are going to as they combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Gold Coast blogger Tahlia Skaines had her temperature checked by a thermal scanning machine while visiting the popular beach club Cafe del Mar on Monday.

Other travellers to the Indonesian island have said they were also scanned with thermal machines at hotels and restaurants.

The thermal scanners are used to detect high fevers, which are one of the symptoms of the virus that has killed more than 4,000 people.

‘Corona checks in most venues in Bali! Well done for taking precautions,’ Ms Skaines wrote on her Instagram story.

She uploaded a video to Instagram showing her and her friends having their body temperatures scanned by a staff member before being given the all clear.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Cafe del Mar for comment.

Another traveller, Jasmine Bishop, revealed she had her body scanned at Denpasar Airport, her hotel and even well-known burger shop Fat Bowl.

‘We got thermo scanned at airport where you have to fill out health form. Our hotel was checking peoples temps and made us fill out health forms too,’ Ms Bishop wrote in the Facebook group Bali Bogans.

‘Then we went out to fat bowl and they checked all our temps before we were allowed in. Masks and hand sanitizer are everywhere we are still in Bali.’

Other tourists said they had also been scanned during their stay on the Indonesian island.

‘Only place that took my temp was Club Med in Nusa Dua… Nowhere else,’ one wrote.

‘Scanned on entry to hotel first day only,’ another wrote.

Some travellers said they were only made to fill out a questionnaire at the airport.

Thermal scanning has been in place at the Denpasar International Airport since the end of January.

Last week, the island’s top health official admitted that doctors won’t be able to test tourists for the virus.

Chief health officer Ketut Suarjaya said tourists who fear they have coronavirus would have their samples sent to a laboratory in the capital Jakarta as there are no facilities in Bali that can carry out the tests.

‘Due to it being a new virus we do not have the ability yet to detect it,’ he said, according to Nine News.

Despite the health risks and fears over coronavirus, Mr Suarjaya said tourists to Bali shouldn’t stress.

‘I urge the public to not panic and not be afraid because panic and fear is more dangerous than the coronavirus,’ he said.

With only nine fully equipped isolation centres available, Mr Suarjaya did not rule out dedicating an entire hospital to treating infected patients.