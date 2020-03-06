Instagram users hijack toilet paper hastag to increase their followers amid coronavirus 

Australian models and influencers have complained to their followers about their struggle getting hold of toilet paper after coronavirus panic stripped shelves.

As the global outbreak of the deadly virus continues to grow, thousands of panicked Australians have flocked to the supermarket to stock up on toilet paper only to find bare shelves.

A host of Instagram models and influencers have hijacked the social media tag to caption selfies to their hundreds of thousands of followers.

Some have gone as far as posting photos of themselves on the catwalk and tagging the brands they promote in their posts.

Gold Coast model and make-up artist Sarah Mudle was among the first take advantage to Wednesday.

‘Verified Current mood…… annoyed! What are your thoughts on this??? Up early to go food shopping but noooooooo. Everyone here is freaking the f**k out over corona virus and there’s barely any food left on the shelves. So I came home and worked out before work. Ps I’m officially out of toilet paper,’ she captioned a semi-naked selfie of herself to her 200,000 followers.

The post attracted more than 4150 reactions and was inundated with comments.

Instagram model influencer Alix Baxter from Sydney’s northern beaches found herself in a similar position on Thursday.

‘Just out here looking for some toilet paper. Anyone else seriously though,’ she captioned a photo of herself at the beach from behind in workout gear to her 149,000 followers.’

The post also promotes and tags gymwear label Ryderwear, for which Ms Baxter is a brand ambassador.

And it’s not just the ladies taking advantage.

Venezuelan-born influencer Troy Pes, who boosts almost half a million followers also weighed into the debate.

‘Take all the toilet paper and hand sanitiser that you want but not the selfie mirrors,’ he captioned a shirtless selfie of himself, which has attracted almost 25,000 likes within 12 hours.

Sydney fitness model Ethan Ban posting a photo of himself donning a face mask.

‘Got my bag full of protein, toilet paper and hand sanitiser for this virus outbreak. Please realise the only thing you should be worried about is an economic collapse,’ he posted to his 165,00 followers.

Melbourne Instagram model Kurt Coleman went one step further by posting a photo of himself on the catwalk with the following caption to his 122,000 followers.

‘PLEASE HELP, can I buy some toilet paper off someone ? I really need it since there’s none left at the shops and I need to do a big p** tonight #coronavirus,’ he wrote.

Instagram influencers around the world have been using coronavirus hashtag to increase their followers since the deadly virus began spreading worldwide in January.

While many posts are directly related to the deadly disease, some Instagrammers have made the global outbreak about themselves by posting pictures that show off their bodies, high-end outfits and extravagant lifestyles.