INSTANT VIEW-Canada January annual inflation rate rises…

TORONTO, Feb 19 – Canada’s annual inflation rate in January rose to 2.4% on higher gasoline prices, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Link: https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/200219/dq200219a-eng.htm

COMMENTARY

JOSH NYE, SENIOR ECONOMIST, ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

“That was slightly stronger than what we were expecting before. The increase in gasoline prices, this time a year ago prices were falling, so that was a factor and the headline increased. Prices for fresh goods apparently rose as well, despite disruption in other countries.”

“While the core reading in today’s report was still right at the Bank of Canada’s target, I don’t think that’s going to be seen as a barrier to them in lowering interest rates.” DEREK HOLT, VICE PRESIDENT OF CAPITAL ECONOMICS AT SCOTIABANK

“I think the bank will look through the drivers of the higher headline inflation rate and focus on the slight decline in average core inflation. So basically, we pulled back from 2.1 to 2 percent on the average of the core measures. So at the margin, if you get a GDP disappointment next Friday, then the combined effects could add a little bit of heat to the cut expectations.”

DOUG PORTER, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS “Headline inflation has been grinding higher for a few months now … Some of it is just a straight gasoline story … but even the Bank (of Canada’s) core measures of inflation are slightly above 2%.”

“It gives the Bank a bit of a challenge if they want to cut rates. It’s not a straightforward case like in the U.S. when their measure of core inflation was stuck well below 2%.

“The market is still leaning toward the Bank cutting at some point this year … We don’t expect a rate cut … We´re watching the data and the challenges and the shocks that Canada is facing. If they were to cut, the logical time would be in the spring. Either April or June meeting.” (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Nichola Saminather and Denise Paglinawan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)