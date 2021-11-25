Instead, I’m commemorating a Native American National Day of Mourning, as the true story of Thanksgiving suggests.

Because of the true story of Thanksgiving, I’m instead commemorating a Native American National Day of Mourning.

As a Native American, I have a unique perspective on events that occurred 400 years ago.

Thanksgiving, one of the most popular holidays in the United States, will be celebrated today by families all over the country.

Families watch American football and debate politics, inspired by images of happy Pilgrims and friendly “Indians.”

Thanksgiving has extra significance this year because it marks 400 years since a group of British traders and religious separatists celebrated their first harvest in their new home.

However, this joy is not shared by all Americans.

I have mixed feelings as a Native American.

Many of us consider Thanksgiving to be a National Day of Mourning, including those whose forefathers met and saved that group of settlers from starvation.

We have a very different perspective on events that occurred 400 years ago.

Thanksgiving as we know it today is based on a legend created to bring a divided country together.

President Abraham Lincoln declared a national day of thanksgiving in October 1863, prompted in part by Sarah Josepha Hale, a publisher and author of the poem “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”

Over time, Americans began to associate the Thanksgiving holiday – and themselves – with Pilgrims and “Indians” sharing a turkey feast in peace.

History, on the other hand, tells a different story.

A group of settlers left Plymouth in September 1620 to begin their new lives in the Virginia colony.

They were blown off course by a storm and ended up moored off the Wampanoag people’s lands in modern-day Massachusetts.

The newcomers explored their new environment by stealing food and supplies from Wampanoag homes.

They built a new settlement called Plymouth on the site of a Wampanoag village that had been devastated by disease and warfare brought on by earlier European traders.

That winter, nearly half of the settlers died, mostly as a result of exposure.

When spring arrived, Wampanoag sachems (leaders) aided the newcomers and taught them how to grow the “Three Sisters” of local crops: corn, beans, and squash.

The settlers celebrated their first harvest in November 1621.

Over 90 Wampanoag warriors and others joined the nearly 50 settlers and feasted as well when they heard the gunfire.

This was Keepunumuk, one of the Wampanoag people’s many harvest festivals each year.

Regrettably, the festivities – and the.

