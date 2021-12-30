Instead of making New Year’s resolutions, I’m making predictions – and Claire Foy is the only one who can save us.

This New Year, instead of making resolutions, I’m making predictions – and it’s up to Claire Foy to save us all.

Though she isn’t quite ready to take on the role of Queen Elizabeth, she is the only one who can.

The end of the year used to seem like a physics miracle when I was a kid.

I couldn’t wrap my head around the fact that it might be 1987 at 11.59 p.m., but 1988 at 00.01 a.m.

It almost felt like a magical blast, an elemental wiping-clean, rather than an arbitrary increase in the year count, done primarily for tax purposes.

When I was younger, I used to make a lot of resolutions, but I’ve learned that they don’t last.

This doesn’t stop me from making resolutions for others – or, more accurately, predictions or personal hopes.

Claire Foy comes first.

This year, the Thinking Woman’s favorite actress should have a TV show or film made just for her, with no actual plot (and certainly no horrifying sex scenes), where she simply strolls around beautiful houses in a variety of vintage, jewel-colored outfits, smoking cigarettes, and occasionally answering a Bakelite phone with the word “Hellair?”

The Queen is the second.

I realize she’s well into her nineties and probably fed up with us all, but please don’t abandon us this year.

Claire Foy is the only one who can fill your shoes because you aren’t quite ready.

I have a strong suspicion that JK Rowling is working on something in her big house in Scotland, possibly building a fortified vehicle in the style of the A-Team.

She’ll yaw around the country with a loudspeaker and enough supplies to last her until September in spring 2022.

I’m not sure what I’m trying to accomplish.

If she does this and gets herself into legal trouble, she will be represented by Kim Kardashian, who will have passed the “baby bar” in 2021 and will then go on to pass the “toddler bar” and the “Key Stage 3 bar,” making her qualified to represent anyone in a court of law in America.

But wait, there’s more.

and will be funded by Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg.

