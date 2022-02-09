Instead of punishing my son for spending (dollar)100 on my credit card for Fortnite, I made him work for every penny.

Rather than punishing his son, Gerry Grant decided to make him work for every penny by bringing him to work and requiring him to complete tasks.

Grant captioned the video, which has received over 2.6 million views, “The new age of parenting.”

Grant’s son is seen in the video stocking shelves at a grocery store while his father supervises.

As he fills the shelves, the son works with a number of pallets of bread.

“My son decided to use my credit card to spend (dollar)100 on Fortnite,” read the on-screen text.

“Rather than punishing him, I’m going to make him work for every cent.”

Grant’s son can be seen sleeping in the passenger seat of a truck later in the 20-second clip.

“He’s exhausted,” Grant explained.

“There’s no time for games.”

Nearly 4,000 people commented on the video, many of whom praised Grant for teaching his son a lesson.

“Honestly, this would benefit so many kids,” one user wrote.

“They aren’t hit or yelled at; instead, they are taught a valuable lesson about the value of nothing.”

“This is the gray area,” wrote another user.

You don’t have to beat them up in order to discipline them, and you don’t have to let them get away with anything.

Some users, on the other hand, accused Grant of exploiting his son for free labor.

One commenter wrote, “He trynna [sic]make his son work his job cuz he tired of working so he use that as an excuse.”

Grant responded with a montage of his day-to-day activities.

He can be seen at the grocery store unloading his truck and stocking shelves.

He captioned the video with, “Nawl [sic], buddy, just life lessons…”

