Institute in Changsha tests 2,500 COVID-19 nucleic acid test samples on average per day

A staff member does nucleic acid testing work at Weishi Medical Diagnostics, a third-party nucleic acid test institute, in Changsha, central China’s Hunan Province, March 10, 2020. In order to help combat the novel coronavirus epidemic, the institute tests 2,500 COVID-19 nucleic acid test(NAT) samples on average per day. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

