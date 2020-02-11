Insufficient evidence of mother-to-child coronavirus transmission: expert

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — A Chinese expert said Friday that so far there is insufficient data to prove mother-to-child transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Wang Guiqiang, chairman of the Society of Infectious Diseases of the Chinese Medical Association, made the remarks at a press conference when responding to a question about a case of newborn infection.

Wang said the newborn baby was more likely to have been infected through touching.

“The mother’s secretions during childbirth might have made contact with the child,” he said.

“The positive rate of coronavirus tested in the mother’s blood was not high. The virus’s presence in the blood must be very high to cause vertical transmission,” said Wang, adding that it is too early to make a conclusion.

Respiratory droplets and contact transmission are the major routes of the coronavirus infection, and transmission via the digestive tract and aerosol are yet to be confirmed, according to the fifth version of the diagnosis and treatment plan issued by the National Health Commission.

People of all ages are susceptible to the virus, according to the plan.