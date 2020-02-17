Insulting No.10 nickname for Sajid Javid helped trigger big bust-up – as JASON GROVES reveals

Boris Johnson began his fateful meeting with Sajid Javid yesterday by showering him with praise.

As the two men sat in the Downing Street Cabinet room around the famous coffin-shaped table, Mr Johnson told the Chancellor he was ‘the right man for the job’.

The Prime Minister set out a vision of the two men working together to ‘level up’ the economy.

But then he cut to the chase – the job was on offer only if Mr Javid agreed to sack his entire team of political advisers.

Mr Johnson cited a series of Treasury briefings which angered No 10, including one in which the department effectively confirmed the go-ahead for HS2 weeks before it was due to be announced.

There was a danger, he said, of relations between No 10 and No 11 deteriorating to the level of the Blair-Brown years when the infamous TB-GB rows paralysed the New Labour government.

The PM said they had to be ‘more like Cameron and Osborne’, with Downing Street and the Treasury working ‘hand in glove’.

And the Prime Minister repeatedly told Mr Javid that he wanted to ‘start afresh’ without interference from Treasury advisers.

But Mr Javid stood his ground, saying it would be bad for the Government if the Chancellor and Treasury were ‘neutered’.

The Prime Minister suggested he take time to think it through. Mr Javid was shown to a room where a senior Cabinet Office official talked him through No 10’s plans for a new ‘joint’ team of economic advisers based not in the Treasury, but Downing Street.

The PM’s chief of staff Sir Eddie Lister and chief whip Mark Spencer also tried to talk the Chancellor round.

But it was a humiliation too far.

The ambush was not a total surprise. A few days earlier, a well-briefed article on the grassroots Tory website warned that the PM’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings wanted to sack the Chancellor’s two most powerful aides.

The article prompted Mr Javid to discuss the possibility of an ultimatum with close friends, who agreed he could not put up with being defenestrated by No 10.

‘We agreed there was no point carrying on if he was left with no authority,’ one friend said.

So when he returned to the Cabinet room his mind was made up.

He angrily told the PM that ‘no self-respecting minister’ could take the job under those conditions, let alone the Chancellor.

Mr Johnson made a final bid to change his mind, inviting him into his office for a private chat.

The PM is said to have made a ‘heartfelt plea’ for him to remain, but to no avail.

Minutes later, Mr Javid walked out of No 10 as the first Chancellor in decades to never deliver a Budget – and blowing a hole in the PM’s carefully planned reshuffle.

Friends of the Chancellor say the seeds of yesterday’s events go back months, with Mr Cummings refusing to respect his independence.

In August, the adviser infuriated him by sacking his aide Sonia Khan without consulting him – a move that resulted in a large pay out.

Sources in Downing Street gave Mr Javid the mocking nickname ‘Chino’, standing for Chancellor In Name Only.

Mr Javid, who had a good personal relationship with Mr Johnson, protested. During the election campaign he sought – and got – a public guarantee that his job was safe, following briefings that he was just keeping the seat warm for rising star Rishi Sunak. At a CBI event in November, the PM gave an ‘absolutely categorical assurance’ that Mr Javid would keep his job, adding: ‘I think he’s doing a fantastic job.’

But Mr Cummings continued to chip away and argued that Mr Javid, his aides and their attachment to Treasury orthodoxy meant the Government would struggle to fulfil its promises to rebalance the economy.

And the Chancellor and Mr Cummings reportedly clashed again last month over the appointment of the new governor of the Bank of England.

Mr Cummings wanted to promote the bank’s chief economist Andy Haldane, who he felt was in tune with the Government. But he was outmanoeuvred by Mr Javid, who pushed through the appointment of Andrew Bailey.

Mr Cummings was also reportedly angered by the Chancellor’s decision to back HS2, a project he privately described as a ‘disaster zone’ but is now going ahead.

Mr Javid’s allies believe Mr Cummings was against him from the start. ‘This is about Cummings wanting total control,’ a friend said. ‘But it’s true that he never liked Saj. Whether it was because he wasn’t a Brexiteer from the beginning, or because he didn’t go to Oxbridge I don’t know. He didn’t like him and in this Government if he doesn’t like you, that’s it.’

Mr Javid put on a brave face yesterday, retreating to his home with his sacked advisers where they ordered food from burger joint Five Guys.

But in a brief televised clip and a letter of resignation, he made his anger plain. He urged the PM to ensure the Treasury ‘retains as much credibility as possible’ and warned of the dangers of surrounding himself with yes-men.

In a parting shot at Mr Cummings, he urged the PM to pick advisers ‘that reflect the character and integrity you would wish to be associated with’.

The Prime Minister and his chief adviser got their way. But they have made a powerful enemy in the process.

Sajid Javid last night fired a parting blast at Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings after being ousted in a savage power grab.

In a showdown in the Cabinet room, Mr Johnson told the Chancellor that he could stay in the job only if he agreed to sack his aides and hand No 10 ‘joint’ control over economic policy.

Mr Javid chose to quit, telling the PM that ‘no self-respecting minister’ could stay on those terms. He is the first chancellor for decades to leave office without delivering a Budget. Rising star Rishi Sunak – a popular figure on the Tory benches – takes his place.

In an angry statement, Mr Javid said he had been left with ‘no option’ but to resign following Mr Johnson’s ultimatum. He warned the PM against surrounding himself with yes men, saying it was vital the Treasury ‘retains as much credibility as possible’.

In a thinly veiled swipe at Mr Cummings, who clashed repeatedly with him behind the scenes, he urged the PM to pick advisers ‘that reflect the character and integrity you would wish to be associated with’.

Mr Johnson was said to be ‘surprised and disappointed’ by his decision to quit, which blew a hole in a meticulously planned Government reshuffle.

In a day of Cabinet snakes and ladders:

Mr Javid’s departure clears the decks for the PM to drive through a massive spending spree in his bid to ‘level up’ the economy.

Friends of the former chancellor suggested that Mr Cummings is the driving force behind controversial plans to hit the better off, including a mansion tax and a raid on higher-rate pension tax relief.

Downing Street yesterday refused to say whether the tight tax and spending rules put in place by Mr Javid would remain. The Budget could also be delayed beyond its planned date of March 11.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith last night predicted Mr Javid’s departure would lead to a recasting of the Treasury’s spending rules.

‘There will be fiscal rules, but they will be rules that Downing Street set for themselves to give themselves wriggle room to do what they want,’ he said.

Downing Street sources insisted that Mr Johnson made a ‘heartfelt plea’ to Mr Javid to stay during the tense meeting. The PM is understood to have told Mr Javid that he was the ‘best man for the job’. But he said he could not tolerate the growing briefing war between No 10 and the Treasury.

Mr Johnson warned there was a risk of the Government descending into a repeat of the dysfunctional Blair-Brown years.

Mr Javid’s departure was seen in Westminster as a victory for Mr Cummings, the PM’s chief aide. The two men have clashed over a string of issues, including tax and spending, HS2 and the appointment of the governor of the Bank of England. Mr Javid has never forgiven the PM’s enforcer for sacking his aide Sonia Khan last summer without consulting him.

Mr Cummings has been infuriated by unauthorised briefings from the Treasury in recent weeks and told the PM that the Chancellor’s aides had to go, setting up an ultimatum that saw Mr Javid walk out. One Tory source said: ‘It was a win-win for Cummings. Either the Chancellor accepted the humiliation being offered to him and sacrificed his independence, or he quit and Cummings got to put the golden boy in.’

Friends of Mr Javid were scathing about the appointment of Mr Sunak as Chancellor. One said: ‘There was lots of rubbish about Saj being “Chancellor In Name Only”. It was never true, but they’ve got one now.’

However, former Cabinet minister David Gauke said Mr Sunak was in a ‘strong position’.

He added: ‘Although there will be a lot of talk about him being Boris Johnson’s placeman, if he wants to assert himself you could argue that he is pretty well unsackable. If I was Rishi, I would be pretty determined to show that I was not a stooge, and demonstrate some independence pretty early on especially in his Budget.’

Under the new arrangement, which Mr Sunak has agreed to, economic policy will be drawn up by the Prime Minister and Chancellor assisted by a joint team of political aides based in Downing Street, not the Treasury.

Treasury sources predicted Mr Javid’s removal could result in Mr Cummings pushing ahead with a spending spree at the Budget. One said: ‘Cummings just wants to spend money, he’s not interested in fiscal discipline.’