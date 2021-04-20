Intelligence agency busts terror gang in southern Afghanistan

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, April 20 (Xinhua) — The service members of the Afghan National Directorate for Security (NDS), the country’s national intelligence agency, had busted a terror group in southern province of Kandahar, the provincial Directorate of NDS said on Tuesday.

“A total of eight arrests were made during the recent operations against a terrorist network in surrounding areas of Kandahar province,” the agency said in a statement without providing details.

Among those arrested terrorists was Attahullah alias Hafiz, who was notorious for conducting ambushes, bomb attacks and targeted killings against security forces and government employees in the region, the statement said.

“The arrestees were involved in series of major attacks on the security forces in Kandahar,” the statement added.

A vehicle, three motorcycles and silenced weapons were also seized during the raids, according to the statement.

Security situation has been improving in Kandahar, the former stronghold of Taliban militants, over the past years as security forces have conducted search and cordon operations across the province. But the Taliban fighters have been trying to attack government interests in the province from time to time. Enditem