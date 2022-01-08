Intelligence reports have repeatedly failed to predict a riot in the US Capitol.

Intelligence reports have failed to predict riots in the US Capitol on multiple occasions.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the US Capitol Police in the days leading up to last year’s insurgency predicted only a improbable or remote risk of violence, despite other assessments warning that tens of thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington, creating a dangerous situation.

The documents, obtained by The Associated Press, highlight the erratic and muddled intelligence that was disseminated to Capitol Police officers in the run-up to the Jan.

Thousands of Donald Trump supporters swarmed the Capitol complex on June 6, clashing violently with law enforcement officers in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

The intelligence reports, in particular, show how the police department grossly underestimated the threat of chaos and disruption for days.

Law enforcement’s contradictory intelligence in the run-up to the riot has been at the center of congressional scrutiny.

Officials are still trying to explain how they failed to anticipate and plan for the deadly riot at the Capitol that day.

The department’s top ranks were shaken as a result of the failures, including the removal of the then-chief — though the assistant chief in charge of intelligence and protective operations at the time remains in her post.

“There is a lack of consensus about the gravity of the threat posed on January 6, 2021,” according to a harshly critical Senate report released last June.

“Months after the attack on the US Capitol, there is still no agreement among USCP officials about the threat analysis in the intelligence reports ahead of January 6, 2021,” the report stated.

The daily intelligence reports were discussed in committee and summarized in the Senate report.

However, the AP obtained complete versions of the documents for January on Friday evening.

4, 5, and 6 from the previous year.

The Capitol Police rated the likelihood of acts of civil disobedience and arrests arising from the “Stop the Steal” protest planned for the Capitol as “highly improbable” on each of the three days, according to the documents.

In terms of the likelihood of major disruptions, this event and nearly two dozen others were ranked on a scale of “remote” to “nearly certain.”

All of them were given a rating of…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.