Intense battles rage in Syria’s Idlib as rebels want to cut Damascus-Aleppo highway

DAMASCUS, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Intense battles raged on Thursday as the rebels were attacking the key Saraqeb city in the countryside of the northwestern Idlib province that was recently taken by the Syrian army.

The rebels operated with the aim of cutting off the Damascus-Aleppo highway, known as the M5.

State news agency SANA said the Turkey-backed rebels are attacking the Saraqeb city in large numbers and with suicide bombers.

It said the rebels’ attack is backed by heavy Turkish shelling on the Syrian positions in Saraqeb, adding that the Syrian army is engaged in intense battles with the rebels.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Turkey-backed rebels actually captured Saraqeb and cut off the M5 highway that connects Aleppo province in the north with the capital Damascus in the south.

The Syrian army secured the road earlier this month and opened it for travel and trade purposes for the first time in eight years.

The watchdog group said the Syrian army started a counter-offensive in Saraqeb with the help of Russian forces.

It said the battles for Saraqeb have been raging since Wednesday night.

The Syrian army captured Saraqeb from the Turkey-backed rebels on Feb. 6, which enabled the army to secure the M5.

SANA said a few rebels snuck on the highway near Saraqeb on Thursday, adding that the army is dealing with them.

Securing the M5 was the main purpose of a two-month-long military operation by the Syrian Army in Idlib and Aleppo.

Turkey, which backs the rebels, has pledged not to back down in Idlib.

The current battles reflect the tension between Russia and Turkey in Idlib amid fears of further complications in the Idlib region.