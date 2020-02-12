Intensive interval exercise helps heart, brain development: Australian study

CANBERRA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — High-intensity interval training and longer bouts of moderate exercise are best for both heart and brain health, according to a study published by the University of South Australia on Thursday.

Conversely, exercising at high capacity for long periods without changing tempo produces higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol and blocks the positive effects.

Researchers monitored the brains of 128 subjects after exercises on stationary bikes and treadmills, ranging from low-intensity continuous exercise to high-intensity interval exercise.

Study leader Ashleigh Smith said in a media release that the greatest changes in neuroplasticity occurred within subjects who completes 20 minutes of high-intensity interval exercise or 25 minutes of continuous moderate exercise.

“We already know that engaging in regular aerobic exercise is good for the brain, improving memory, attention and learning,” she said. “However, we need to understand why it is so beneficial and what the best exercise, intensity and duration is.”

Neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to change, drives development and helps learn new skills.

“What makes the brain special is that, unlike a computer, it processes sensory and motor signals in parallel,” Smith said.

“It has many neural pathways that can replicate another’s function so that if the brain is damaged it can re-route signals along a different pathway. The more elastic the brain, the easier this is.”

They found that high levels of cortisol produced by continuous high-intensity exercise prevented neuroplasticity.