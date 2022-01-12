‘Intentional provocation’: Armenia fires for hours at Azerbaijani border positions.

‘Deliberate provocation’: Armenia fires for hours on end at Azerbaijani border positions.

Azerbaijan condemns Armenian ‘adventurous behavior’ and attempts to ‘deliberately aggravate the situation.’

Azerbaijani authorities said on Wednesday that Armenian forces fired at Azerbaijani army border positions for hours starting late Tuesday night.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Armenian troops stationed in the Basarkechar and Shamshaddin regions used “small arms and large-caliber machine guns” to target Azerbaijani posts in the Kalbajar and Tovuz areas.

According to the ministry, the firing began shortly before midnight on Tuesday and lasted until just before dawn on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, an Azerbaijani soldier was killed in the western Kalbajar border region by Armenian fire.

Armenia’s aggression is a deliberate military provocation and adventurism, according to the statement, because it is “without special reason and in violation of its obligations.”

According to the report, the Azerbaijani army took “adequate and appropriate measures,” and “no losses among military personnel and equipment” occurred.

The situation in the region is currently “relatively calm” and under the control of the Azerbaijani army, according to the ministry.

Due to “the possibility of repeated attempts by Armenia to deliberately aggravate the situation,” the Azerbaijani military has “intensified” its vigilance, according to the statement.

Since 1991, when Armenian forces occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven surrounding regions, relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense.

In September 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages that had been occupied by Armenia for nearly three decades.

In November 2020, a deal brokered by Russia put an end to 44 days of intense fighting.