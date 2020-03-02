Inter Bratislava wins SBL regular season

BRATISLAVA, March 1 (Xinhua) — Inter Bratislava became the regular season champion in the Slovak premier basketball league after beating Levice 89-66 in a battle of the top two teams on Saturday.

The Bratislava players from the capital city led by almost 20 points at half-time before Levice rallied in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 10, but the reigning champions answered with a run of their own to take a comfortable home victory, their fourth consecutive against Levice in the season.

The fans in Handlova witnessed a spectacular double-overtime victory with the visitors from Svit triumphing by only a single point.

The home team’s Aleksandar Radukic finished the night with a double-double for 22 points and 11 rebounds but Svit’s forward Phil Carr led his eighth-ranked team to victory with a respectable 29 points and eight rebounds.

Svit controlled the last two minutes of the second OT with better rebounding and a potent offense.

After winning its first Slovak Cup two weeks ago against Lucenec, Prievidza clashed with the same team again and it was the fourth-ranked Prievidza who emerged victorious again, staying in the hunt for Lucenec’s third spot in the league standings. Despite missing two key players due to injury, the home team had two men with a double-double.

Nenad Delic scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds. Ibrahim Durmo scored 16 and had 13 rebounds in the 83-71 victory.

The fight for the eighth position in the standings, the last playoff spot, promises to be a thrilling battle until the very last round of the regular season.

Last-ranked Komarno still holds a chance of advancing despite losing to Spisska Nova Ves on Saturday.

Evan Maxwell exploded offensively, scoring 34 points and snatching 18 boards to pull the seventh-ranked home team to a clear 108-79 victory. Enditem