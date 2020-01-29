Inter go cold on Olivier Giroud transfer after Christian Eriksen arrival poses problem

Inter Milan are willing to wait until the summer to sign Olivier Giroud after confirming the addition of Christian Eriksen

Inter Milan’s pursuit of Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has reportedly hit a stumbling block, with the Serie A side reportedly considering pulling out of the race this month.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to the San Siro, with Inter boss Antonio Conte keen on a reunion with the man he brought to Stamford Bridge.

However, according to a report from Sky in Italy, they may end talks to sign him in January.

The report states that Inter are ‘concerned’ about the size of their squad after they completed a £17.5m deal for Christian Eriksen on Tuesday.

The former Tottenham star became the club’s third new addition this month, after they also signed Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea with an option to buy.

Central midfielder Matias Vecino and teenage prospect Sebastiano Esposito have been linked with moves away, with Vecino a reported target of both Everton and Manchester United and Esposito purportedly set for a loan switch.

However, the report states that both players are now set to see out the rest of the campaign at Inter, which means they have no space for Giroud.

They are still interested in the 32-year-old but will have to wait until the summer to get their man.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and can negotiate a free transfer with foreign clubs.

The news will come as a blow to Chelsea, who were hoping to get a fee for Giroud.

He could still complete a move this month though, with Tottenham also interested in his services as a short term replacement for the injured Harry Kane.

Spurs have reportedly made contact with Giroud over a move but Chelsea are understood to be unwilling to let their player join a top four rival.