Inter Milan chief explains why Christian Eriksen Tottenham transfer is yet to be completed

Inter Milan have continued to add experienced Premier League players to their squad under Antonio Conte with Christian Eriksen set to be the next player to join

Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta has revealed the Serie A club have been locked in talks with Tottenham over Christian Eriksen for “some time”.

The San Siro side are expected to seal a deal worth around £16m for the Danish playmaker before next week’s deadline.

Eriksen is out of contract with Tottenham in the summer, and they are keen to cash in on him while they have the chance.

But Marotta has hinted that Spurs have been playing hardball over the short-term details of the deal.

“We won’t hide, you all know we’ve been negotiating with Tottenham for some time,” he told DAZN on Sunday.

“His contract is due to expire on June 30, so the only rights we are discussing are for those six months.

“We are optimistic and hope the deal can be finalised as soon as possible, especially as the transfer window closes on Friday.”

Matias Vecino has been linked with a move to Everton before the end of the window, and Marotta admits that the club is continuing to reevaluate it’s options when there are new arrivals.

“A good player is arriving, then the dynamics of the transfer window are still being evaluated in-house.

“We’ll always come to the conclusion made by the whole team and every element of the club.”

Ashley Young is set to make his debut today against Cagliari, adding to the experienced squad which also now boasts former Chelsea man Victor Moses.

“The new arrivals are strong professionals, we must give them the right amount of time to settle,” Marotta added.

“(Antonio) Conte’s comments are realistic, normal and part of a regular communication protocol with a talented coach.”