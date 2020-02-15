Inter Milan to demand Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann in any Lautaro Martinez transfer raid

Inter Milan have warned Barcelona that they will only sell Lautaro Martinez if they get Antoine Griezmann in return

Inter Milan have made an unlikely transfer demand as Barcelona consider a summer move for Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentina forward has been earmarked as a possible long-term replacement for 33-year-old Luis Suarez, with new boss Quique Setien hoping to reinvent his side.

The 22-year-old has forged a formidable partnership with Romelu Lukaku this season and netted on 16 occasions in all competitions.

The Catalan giants may now be forced to part ways with one of the newest signings should they push for a deal, with Inter keen on Antoine Griezmann according to TuttoSport.

The World Cup winner struggled in his first few months at the club but bounced back to bring his tally to 12 for the season.

Griezmann’s £100m buy-out clause at Atletico Madrid was activated in July after years of speculation, but he could only remain at Barcelona for another six months.

The 28-year-old has been forced to play out of position on the wing as Suarez remains the first-choice forward, but Setien recently outlined that he sees the former Real Sociedad man as a No.9.

“He’s an option, he really is. Now we don’t have a specific No. 9, Griezmann is an alternative.

“He did a good job the other day and helped us a lot. Obviously we will take that into account. He breaks away from his marker well.”

Former England boss has given his thoughts on how Martinez would fit in at the Nou Camp, and compared him to the forward he could replace.

He said: “I like him very much. He works hard and is mentally strong.

He reminds me of Luis Suarez in the way he runs and he has similar qualities to him too,” he started.

“Up until a few months ago many of my colleagues criticised Lautaro and said that everything he did was wrong and that he could not convert his chances.

“I saw things differently. I have always thought he was very good because he was always in the right places at the right time, the chances he was getting do not happen by chance.

“Nowadays many people think that Lautaro is an excellent player.”