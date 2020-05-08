Inter-party exchanges key in fighting pandemic

A letter from the People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD) in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which arrived at the International Department of the CPC Central Committee on Jan. 27, not only showed the PPRD’s support for China in its fight against the novel coronavirus, but also raised the curtain for an influx of support from foreign parties and party leaders for the same cause.

Since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 130 countries, over 300 parties and political organizations, and more than 600 individuals have expressed their support and endorsement for China’s all-out war against the virus to the CPC Central Committee and Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, calling for international solidarity and cooperation.

These phone calls and letters show the deep friendship with China and the CPC. The primetime CCTV news program has reported on this support 26 times, boosting the Chinese people’s morale and confidence in defeating the virus, and demonstrating the international influence of the country and the CPC.

It is worth noting that nearly 70 percent of support from the various parties has come directly from party chiefs, with backing also coming from leaders of influential multilateral party mechanisms, such as the International Conference of Asian Political Parties, the Council of African Political Parties, the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Party of the European Left.

The assistance provided has not only been moral support, however, as parties in developing countries have also made huge efforts to provide China with material aid.

For example, Pakistan donated all of its hospital supplies of face masks to China. Sherry Rehman, vice-president of the Pakistan People’s Party, stated that Pakistan and China are all-weather friends, and that they will overcome these difficult times together with China.

Comoros, a country that has only recently bid farewell to the club of low-income countries, donated a symbolic€100 (US$108.88) to China for its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, showing its willingness to help. The party chief of the Convention for the Renewal of the Comoros said they will always support China and the Chinese people.

Suriname, a country with a population of less than 600,000, donated more than 10,000 face masks to China. The head of the country’s Progressive Reform Party said if they are needed, they are always there.

This material support helped ease China’s shortage of essential medical materials in the early stages of the pandemic’s outbreak.

Ivica Dačić, chairman of the Socialist Party of Serbia, visited the International Department of the CPC Central Committee on Feb. 27, becoming the first Western party leader to do so.

When his Chinese hosts said that his visit proved again that the Socialist Party of Serbia is a good and real friend of the CPC, Dačić replied that China had not abandoned them when NATO bombed the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1999; and that in the same way that China was not afraid of bombs, they were not afraid of the novel coronavirus.

Dačić added that China is not only protecting its own people, but also safeguarding people in the rest of the world. As such, Serbia is proud to have China as a friend.

China has provided assistance to many countries through its inter-party connections. For instance, after Iran sought help from the world, the CPC immediately offered material support; and when Laos encountered serious difficulties controlling the pandemic situation, the CPC sent both aid and medical experts.

So far, the CPC has provided humanitarian support and assistance to more than 50 countries and over 100 parties and political organizations through inter-party exchange channels, showing the spirit of jointly building a community of shared future for mankind.

Although the pandemic has reduced face-to-face contact, online and telephone exchanges have not ceased between the CPC and other parties. For example, the CPC contacted the Communist Party of Cuba on April 3, with the leader of the latter explaining that China and Cuba have set an example for cooperation between large and small countries in response to global challenges.

At the same time, online seminars involving participants from parties in Asia and the Communist Party of South Africa have been carried out. The CPC has also taken advantage of public diplomacy channels to strengthen international solidarity in the fight against the common enemy.

All of these efforts have demonstrated the parties’ resolve to win the war, and also shown their hope for a better future.