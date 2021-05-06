Inter star Achraf Hakimi on Nagelsmann’s Bayern list

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, May 5 (Xinhua) — Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann finds himself in the middle of an exceptional work load.

Ahead of the German Cup final against Borussia Dortmund on May 13 and the league championship run in, the 33-year-old designated Bayern coach has to cover two jobs.

Besides getting his current club over the line, Nagelsmann is busy setting up his squad for when he takes over the Bavarians in the upcoming season.

With David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, and Javi Martinez leaving, Bayern’s next season coach faces the challenge of making significant changes to the team structure.

Besides being busy with Leipzig, Nagelsmann is in intensive talks with Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic regarding new arrivals.

The signing of Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano for 42.5 million euros won’t be enough. The successor to Hansi Flick is demanding that improvements are made to the quality of Bayern’s squad.

While Nagelsmann has accepted the club has the last word regarding transfer issues, in contrast to Flick, substantial changes seem inevitable.

Next to the entire defense, the next Bayern coach is calling for more quality when it comes to his back-up players.

His intention to increase the team’s tactical options and close serious gaps in midfield and the back-row means Nagelsmann is demanding an alternative to right-back Benjamin Pavard.

Reports speak of Inter star and former Dortmund player Achraf Hakimi now being Bayern’s primary target.

The transfer of the 22-year-old turns out to be a tricky case as Bayern announced to cut down its volume of investment due to losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inter last year paid Real Madrid 45 million for the dynamic right-back. Nagelsmann and Salihamidzic have to find smart solutions to proceed with the deal. Media reports talk of a possible swap-deal including Bayern midfielder Corentin Tolisso as Inter coach Antonio Conte is said to be very interested in the Frenchman.

Hakimi’s agent Martin Camano said he isn’t surprised about Bayern’s interest “as Achraf is the best in his position.” The agent mentioned his client’s contract running until 2025 and said: “He has just won the title with Inter and feels happy.”

Reports speak of Hakimi being interested in Bayern’s offer.

Paris striker and German international Julian Draxler remains an additional target. At the same time, right-back Bouna Sarr seems on his way back to France and his former club in Marseille after he failed to break through in Munich.

Nagelsmann demanded to find more options in case he has to replace his midfield leaders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. Moenchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus has rejected a Bayern offer. The 24-year-old announced he intended to stay at his club as he wants to gain further experience as a regular. In Munich, he would have to wait for his chance lining up behind Kimmich and Goretzka.

To address the club’s financial shortages, Salihamidzic is expected to consider the transfer of promising talents. At the same time, the 44-year-old is under pressure to deliver experienced stars as the 2020 treble winner’s squad lacked the quality to qualify for the final stages of the Champions League in 2021. Enditem