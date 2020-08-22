Interactive movie to be screened at Beijing film festival

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — Wanna control the plot while watching a movie? The film festival in Beijing will give you this chance as an interactive movie will allow the audience to decide the fate of the hero.

The crime thriller movie “Late Shift,” directed by Tobias Weber and starring Joe Sowerbutts and Haruka Abe, will be screened at the 10th Beijing International Film Festival.

In the movie, the hero Matt, a smart student, has to prove his innocence after being dragged into the theft of an auction house. Seven different endings are designed, based on the audience’s choices.

The audience can choose via a mobile app called “control movie” to decide the development of the plot, and the big screen will follow the choices of the majority.

The festival, which was originally scheduled for April but postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic, runs from Aug. 22 to 29. Enditem