Interest rates: Despite warnings about rising inflation, the Bank of England is under pressure to raise rates faster.

Interest rates: Despite warnings about rising inflation, the Bank of England is under pressure to raise rates more quickly.

Economists predict that by the end of the year, interest rates will have risen to 1.25 percent.

The Bank of England is facing renewed pressure to accelerate its planned interest rate hike in order to combat the impact of near-30-year high inflation.

On 3 February, the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee (MPC), chaired by Governor Andrew Bailey, will meet to discuss the current interest rate.

The MPC is expected to raise the Bank rate to 0.5 percent next month, after raising it to 0.25 percent for the first time in three years in December to help the post-pandemic economy.

The consumer price index (CPI) is now higher than it has been since the United Kingdom adopted an inflation target in October 1992 (at 2%).

However, many economists have called for the central bank to take more immediate action in order to keep inflation from reaching a projected high in April.

Some of the inflationary pressures will be relieved that month, including the raising of the energy price cap, which many hope will relieve the cost burden on energy providers and result in lower bills.

Changes in the way national insurance is calculated, as well as a higher VAT rate for certain industries, are expected to help.

A squeeze on wages, as well as an increase in the number of economically inactive people reported by the ONS in this month’s labor statistics, could prompt the Bank to raise rates.

The MPC cited spiraling wage growth and a booming job market as major factors in its decision to raise rates to 0.25 percent in December.

Due to ongoing pressures on food prices in particular, Capital Economics’ chief UK economist, Paul Dales, forecasts that CPI inflation will peak at over 7% in April.

He also expects inflation to remain above 4% for the rest of this year, and above the Bank of England’s 2% target until April 2023.

“As a result, we believe the Bank will raise interest rates this year faster than most expect, from 0.25 percent to 1.25 percent.”

