Internacional edge closer to Copa Libertadores berth

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Two-time Copa Libertadores champions Internacional kept alive their hopes of advancing to the competition’s group stage by defeating Universidad de Chile 2-0.

The result at Internacional’s Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre followed a goalless draw in the first leg of their second-round qualifier in Santiago last week.

The Brazilian side will progress to the group stage starting on March 3 if they win their next qualifier over two legs.

Independiente Medellin also advanced to the third and final qualifying round, despite a 2-0 defeat to Venezuela’s Deportivo Tachira. The Colombian side prevailed 4-0 in last week’s first leg in Medellin.

In Tuesday night’s only other qualifier, Colombia’s Deportes Tolima secured a 1-0 home win over Ecuador’s Macara to set up a 2-0 aggregate victory.