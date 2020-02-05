International flight makes emergency landing in India after child delivery onboard

NEW DELHI, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok made an emergency landing on Tuesday morning in India’s eastern city of Kolkata after a pregnant Thai woman delivered a baby onboard, confirmed a statement issued by the airlines to Xinhua.

The flight landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Replying to a query raised through Twitter about the emergency landing, the airlines said the flight number QR830 was diverted to the Kolkata Airport after a woman passenger reported birth onboard.

“Both, the mother and the child, reportedly to be well and transferred to a local hospital. The aircraft was re-fueled and the flight continued to Bangkok,” added the airline’s statement.