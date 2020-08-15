International Homeless Animals’ Day 2020: Inspirational Quotes About Animal Rescue

International Homeless Animals’ Day is observed annually on Aug. 15 in order to raise awareness about the “pet overpopulation epidemic,” due to which thousands of animals are euthanized each year.

The day was started by the organization International Society for Animal Rights (ISAR) in 1992.

“ISAR is solemnly dedicated to keeping the issue of dog and cat overpopulation before the public until victory is achieved and humane societies can return to their purpose of preventing suffering instead of being exhausted by ceaseless killing,” Helen Jones, ISAR Founder, said when the day was first observed.

Since then, rescue groups, animal welfare organizations, shelters and animal lovers have been coming together on this day to help homeless animals and raise awareness about adopting animals from shelters instead of breeders or pet stores.

On this day, here are a few quotes about animal rescue, courtesy Good Reads and AZ Quotes –