International partners in Somalia are urging the country’s leaders to hold fair elections.

International partners in Somalia are urging the country’s leaders to hold credible elections.

All contested parliamentary seats should be nullified, according to opposition presidential candidates.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU, is one of the world’s most dangerous cities

International partners urged Somalia’s National Consultative Council (NCC) on Tuesday to ensure that elections are fair and completed as soon as possible.

The announcement came just hours after diplomats met in Mogadishu with Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and regional leaders.

“International partners urge the NCC to ensure that elections are credible and completed quickly so that Somalia can focus on other pressing issues such as security and development,” said UN envoy to Somalia James Swan on Twitter.

The partners said they favored improvements in electoral process execution, such as correcting procedural flaws and establishing clear timelines for completing credible elections quickly.

A second day of talks between Somalia’s leaders, including Roble, and regional leaders took place in Mogadishu to try to find a way out of the country’s current political and election impasse.

Roble stated earlier in the day that his government is committed to “as soon as possible” completing parliamentary elections.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, two former presidents running for president in Somalia, called for the “nullification” of all “disputed seats” in the ongoing parliamentary elections late Tuesday.

The opposition presidential candidates, who announced last month that they were boycotting some parliamentary election results due to a lack of transparency and blatant violations in the election process, also called for new parliamentary elections in a statement.