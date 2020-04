BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) — An international triathlon originally slated to be held in mid-May in Beijing’s suburbs has been postponed to September 20.

Event organizers said the rescheduling of the Jinhai Lake Triathlon was in accordance with China’s COVID-19 containment measures.

Meanwhile, an international marathon set for late May in the Chinese capital has also been postponed, with a new date yet to be determined. Enditem