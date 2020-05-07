Internet down: TikTok, Spotify, Pinterest & other apps ALL crash as frustrated users swarm Twitter to complain

The video-sharing platform TikTok and a spate of other apps and sites have all gone down at once, driving a rush of users around the world to vent their rage on Twitter, leaving some to wonder if the internet just broke.

The string of outages came on Wednesday, sending tens of thousands of frustrated users to report a variety of technical problems on Down Detector. Next to TikTok, the affected sites include Pinterest, Spotify, Tinder, Amazon Web Services and Venmo, among others.

spotify and tiktok when you try to open it#tiktokdownpic.twitter.com/fz19PPjdaJ — Shan (@shanuddin889) May 6, 2020

Spotify and TikTok are down…The entire internet right now:#spotify#tiktokpic.twitter.com/GIsCyRiJ2B — IronManzi😈 (@LIscumbag97) May 6, 2020

Venting their frustration on Twitter, one of the social media platforms still standing (at least for now), many argued that the apps were the only thing keeping them sane while stuck in lockdown, while others were devastated that they would now have to go “interact with actual people.”

Tiktok, Pinterest, Spotify, and a bunch of other apps are down now I’m gonna have to interact with actual people 😭 #spotify#tiktok#Pinterest — Amy Spelter (@AmySpelter) May 6, 2020

My honest reaction right now, Spotify, Pinterest and Tik Tok are what is getting me through lockdown https://t.co/J1cKdVnMRm — Lily (@misslilymxo) May 6, 2020

Though many chalked the problems up to glitches, some jumped to more extreme conclusions and theories about the multi-site meltdown.

✨the government is finally taking over✨ — bela 😀 (@belai_04) May 6, 2020

“They probably became sentient and said f**k it,” another user suggested.

With countless people around the globe resorting to social media and digital interaction to cope with loneliness and boredom amid the lockdowns, some suggested that the platforms simply gave way under the load.

we finally broke the internet — Lauren Brendle (@brendlelauren) May 6, 2020

While outages are somewhat common on many of the malfunctioning sites and apps and they tend to get resolved within a few hours, it is more rare to see so many go down at once. It remains unclear whether any of the glitches are related, or linked to a common cause.

